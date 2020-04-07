Chengdu 2021 have officially opened the email account of their delegation service office as preparations continue for the city's hosting of next year's Summer World University Games.

It means all delegations affiliated with the International University Sports Federation now have the opportunity to address issues regarding the Games.

Media will also be able to contact the organisers for information regarding the event in the Chinese city.

The dates for Chengdu 2021 have been moved by a couple of days due to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to next year.

Chengdu is set to host the 31st Summer World University Games in 2021 ©FISU

With Tokyo 2020 set to run from July 23 to August 8, the Summer World University Games will now run from August 18 to 29.

The competition was originally scheduled to take place from August 16 to 27, but was moved back slightly at the request of the Organising Committee.

Tokyo 2020 was moved by the IOC because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The e-mail address that can be used for the delegation service office is: [email protected].