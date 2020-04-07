USA Curling has announced its 2021 Arena National Championship will be held in Worcester in Massachusetts.

The Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center is set host the tournament from May 17 to 21.

The event is held for men and women that are members of arena curling clubs, which do not have their own facilities and instead use traditional ice facilities.

"USA Curling looks forward to working with the hosts, Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center, Marlborough Curling Club, Discover Central Massachusetts, and the Worcester Region Chamber of Commerce to put on a great event," USA Curling said in a statement.

Curling is among the numerous sports to have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

This year's edition of the tournament had been set to take place in Gillette in Wyoming before it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition had been held every year since 2013.

The US has reported over 367,000 cases of COVID-19, the most of any country in the world.