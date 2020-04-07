International University Sports Federation (FISU) Oceania President David Schmude believes a future World University Games in Australia would give university sport in the region a major boost.

Schmude, who is also the President of UniSport Australia, made the comments in an interview with future FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy participant Benjamin Hall.

He reflected on attending the 2019 Summer University Games as part of the Australian delegation, with more than 360 athletes from Oceania among the participants at the multi-sport event.

Schmude believes hosting the Games in Oceania would benefit the region.

"If Australia had the opportunity to host a future World University Games event in the Oceania region, it would do amazing things for university sport within the country, but also the region," Schmude said.

"Attending the World University Games in Naples last year was great.

"But I think the highlight was that I had heard a lot about the Games for many many years and being a part of the Australian team and representing the Oceania region, it made me so proud."

Australia was among the nations reported last year to have expressed interest in staging the 2025 Games.

The World University Games have typically been held in Asia and Europe.

Three editions of the Summer Games have been held in North America, with one Winter Games held on the continent.

Lake Placid will also host the 2023 Winter University Games.

FISU Oceania has a strategic plan to support unity in the region ©FISU

South America has hosted the Games on one occasion, with Porto Alegre in Brazil staging the third edition of the summer event in 1963.

A Universiade has never been staged in Africa or Oceania.

Schmude added that FISU Oceania, which represents 11 national members, had a five-year strategic plan.

The plan is aimed at creating greater unity and overcoming the challenges posed by distance produced in the region.

"All the continentals have their challenges, ours is probably a tyranny of distance in that we are at the bottom of the world, but we must remain unified in our cause to promote sport," he said.

"My goal as President is to have continual improvement, trying to grow our numbers of participation and engagement, whilst also increasing the capacity of the region to send more representatives to the World University Games," he said.

The way that FISU Oceania is seeking to achieve is this is by implementing and promoting their five-year strategic plan.

"Our focus is around four main areas of participation, engagement, capacity and awareness, and the strategic plan does a really good job of that."