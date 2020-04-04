Volunteers for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are receiving training via livestream classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by Xinhua, Feng Jing, one of China's best-known explorers, recently gave a lesson on how she used cross-country skiing techniques on her expedition to Antarctica.

More than 300 volunteers serving snow events watched it via livestream.

Volunteer leader Wang Zhong said he believed that Feng’s course taught the team members the skills of field survival, and also inspired everyone's confidence in participating in and serving Beijing 2022.

Recruitment for the Beijing 2022 volunteer programme began on December 5.

As of March 4, more than 670,000 applications had been received.

It is not yet known exactly how many volunteers the Organising Committee will require.

Yan Cheng, Beijing 2022’s human resources director, claimed at the back end of last year that the international nature of applicants demonstrated that people from all over the world have paid attention to Beijing 2022 and have shown a strong willingness to join in.