Japan’s Futaba Ito topped the podium on the final day of competition at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Combined Qualifier in Tournefeuille.

Ito came into the event in an identical situation to yesterday’s men’s winner Kokoro Fujii, with both Japanese climbers unable to qualify for Tokyo 2020 due to the host nation’s places already being determined.

Miho Nonaka and Akiyo Noguchi are assured of Japan’s places in the women’s combined event next year, but it did not stop Ito from producing a strong performance at the French venue.

She triumphed in the bouldering event, along with posting fourth and seventh places finishes in speed and lead competition.

Ito’s overall score of 28 points was enough to finish top of the overall standings.

France’s Julia Chanourdie finished as the runner-up on 30 points, aided by a second place finish in the lead event, along with third in speed.

There was a crucial battle for the final podium spot between Mia Krampl and Lučka Rakovec, with the duo seeking to earn Slovenia’s second place at Tokyo 2020.

Victory in the lead competition proved crucial to Krampl as she finished five points clear of her compatriot to complete the podium on a score of 49.

She will now join Janja Garnbret at Tokyo 2020, with her team-mate having qualified at the World Championships.

The Slovenian battle determined the last of the six quota places on offer at the event, with the remaining five having been decided two days ago.

Chanourdie, Russia’s Iuliia Kaplina and United States’ Kyra Condie were among those to secure places.

Italy’s Laura Rogora and China’s Song Yi Ling also earned spots at the Tokyo 2020, where climbing is set to make its Olympic debut.

Continental Championships and a tripartite place will determine the final six qualifiers for the Games.