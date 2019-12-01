Defending champions France, beaten in their opening match at the International Handball Federation (IHF) Women's Handball World Championship in Shibuya in Japan suffered further disappointment today as they were held 19-19 by Brazil.

Having lost 29-27 to South Korea in their first Group B match, the Rio 2016 silver medallists – who arrived at the tournament having won the 2020 Olympic test event in Tokyo – desperately needed to regain full momentum as they returned to the Yamaga City Overall Gymnasium.

But they were ultimately frustrated by the team who are in the fifth of the six seeding groups - and whom they had beaten 33-22 a week earlier in Tokyo.

France are now fourth in their group, one place outside the three qualifying spots.

Germany, 30-24 winners over Brazil in their opening match, now top the group having beaten Australia 34-8.

Denmark and South Korea fought out a 16-16 draw at Kumamoto General Gymnasium today and now fill the respective second and third places with three points apiece.

The 24th edition of the event is being hosted in four venues.

The other action today took place in Group C, where Spain and Montenegro top the standings on four points.

Spain beat Hungary 29-25 at Kumamoto, and Montenegro beat Kazakhstan 30-21 at the Yatsushiro General Gymnasium.

Romania beat Senegal 29-24 in the other Group C match in Yatsushiro.

The top-three teams from each group will progress to the main draw, involving two pools of six teams, before the knockout stages with the final due to be held on December 15.