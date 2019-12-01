World number one Fan Zhendong successfully defended his International Table Tennis Federation Men's World Cup title as he downed Japanese teenager Tomokazu Harimoto in the final in Chengdu.

China's top seed captured the World Cup title for the third time in all at Sichuan Province Gymnasium as he came through 9-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-8, 11-2, 11-7 against his 16-year-old opponent.

Twenty-two-year-old Fan joins Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus and compatriot Wang Hao on three World Cup titles and is now just one victory behind China's record winner Ma Lin who boasts four crowns.

He also becomes only the third player to retain the World Cup title.

"This is my third time to win the World Cup title," said Fan.

"But every time is new for me, every time is different.

Fan Zhendong beat a teenage opponent today in both the semi-finals and final ©ITTF

"This time is more about proving myself.

"I experienced some lows during the past few months, but now I know I should focus on the situation at the hand."

Fan needed to beat another teenage opponent in the semi-finals earlier in the day, as he saw off 18-year-old Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei 11-8, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5.

Rising star Harimoto stunned China's number two seed and reigning Olympic champion Ma Long to book his place in the final.

The youngster prevented Ma from winning a third World Cup title with a 11-6, 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 4-11, 11-5 success.

Ma was defeated again in the third-fourth contest which Lin came through 11-4, 13-11, 8-11, 9-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-4.