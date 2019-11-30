Home hero Lee Wai Sze celebrated victory at the International Cycling Union Track World Cup in Hong Kong.

The reigning world champion topped the podium in the women's sprint competition at the Hong Kong Velodrome.

Lee overcame Germany's Emma Hinze in straight rides in the gold-medal contest, delighting the spectators.

Canada's Kelsey Mitchell battled to the bronze medal against Ukraine's Olena Starikova, with the pair having won a ride apiece.

Mitchell triumphed in the deciding race by a narrow margin of 0.002 seconds to complete the podium.

New Zealand's Callum Saunders won the men's keirin final, with Britain’s Olympic champion Jason Kenny forced to settle for second place.

The Netherlands' Matthijs Buchli completed the podium places, edging out team mate Harrie Lavreysen.

There was further success for New Zealand in the men's omnium competition, as Campbell Stewart triumphed in the four-event discipline.

Stewart ended sixth in the scratch race and fourth in the tempo, before boosting his challenge by winning the elimination race.

He sealed victory by winning the points race competition, with Stewart heading the overall standings on 142.

🇭🇰🥇🇭🇰🥇🇭🇰

Hong Kong hero, Wai Sze Lee, wins gold in the Women’s Sprint!



🇩🇪🥈

Emma Hinze takes silver just 0.031 seconds back in match 1, and 0.115 in match 2.#TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/BX1Cowxt4k — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) November 30, 2019

Germany's Roger Kluge and Switzerland's Thery Schir came second and third, ending on 133 and 125 points, respectively.

Denmark’s Julie Leth and Trine Schmidt were crowned winners of the women's madison, after the duo accrued 31 points.

Nicole Shields and Jessie Hodges of New Zealand were second on 24, with Italy's Vittoria Guazzini and Chiara Consonni place third with 18.

A lap gain proved crucial in the women's scratch race, with Norway’s Anita Yvonne Stenberg breaking clear to win.

Austria's Verena Eberhardt and Portugal's Maria Martins rounded off the top three.