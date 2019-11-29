Olbia in Italy has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2021 International Judo Federation (IJF) Junior World Championships.

IJF President Marius Vizer and Federazione Italiana Judo Lotta Karate Arti Marziali counterpart Domenico Falcone have signed a contract agreement for the event.

Rio 2016 Olympic champion Fabio Basile was among those in attendance at the ceremony.

The coastal city in north-east Sardinia hosted the IJF Veteran and Kata World Championships in 2017.

According to the IJF, discussions have also taken place regarding a Grand Prix in Italy in 2021 and 2022.

Italy could be added to the list of IJF Grand Prix hosts in 2021 and 2022 ©IJF

The Grand Prix is the second-tier of regular IJF events below the top-level Grand Slam competitions.

Italy has never staged an event on the Grand Prix circuit.

The 2019 edition of the IJF Junior World Championships were held in Marrakech in Morocco.

Japan topped the medal standings with six gold medals.