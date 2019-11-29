Former FIFA Executive Committee member Ricardo Teixeira, among those indicted for corruption in the United States, has been handed a life ban for bribery.

FIFA said the Adjudicatory Chamber of its Ethics Committee had found the former Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President guilty of ethics breaches.

Teixeira was sanctioned for his involvement in bribery schemes relating to awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to CBF, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) competitions.

FIFA, which has also fined the controversial Brazilian CHF1 million (£774,000/$1 million/€908,000), said the schemes were carried out between 2006 and 2012.

Teixeira, CBF President for 14 years from 1998 until he stepped down in 2012, has long been suspected of corruption in his various roles within the sport.

Ricardo Teixeira has also been fined CHF1 million ©Getty Images

In 2013, FIFA's Ethics Committee said in a statement on International Sport and Leisure that it was "certain", "not inconsiderable amounts were channelled" to the 72-year-old and ex-FIFA President João Havelange.

These payments were to be "qualified as 'commissions', known today as 'bribes'", the statement added.

The acceptance of bribe money was "not punishable under Swiss criminal law at that time", however.

Teixeira, who served on the CONMEBOL Executive Committee, was among the 16 defendants indicted by US judicial authorities for racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies.

The Brazilian official, a former son-in-law of Havelange who held his position on the FIFA Executive Committee for nearly two decades, has evaded extradition to the US to face the charges.

According to Brazilian newspaper Globo, Teixeira's lawyer Michel Assef Filho has denied the allegations against him and said they would appeal the decision.