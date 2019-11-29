New Zealand had mixed fortunes in the men's and women's team pursuit at the International Cycling Union Track World Cup in Hong Kong.

The New Zealand women's team pursuit squad progressed through to the gold-medal ride at the Hong Kong Velodrome.

Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields and Ally Wollaston produced an impressive display to triumph in a time of 4min 19.653sec against Belgium.

The Belgian team were forced to settle for silver in 4:20.497.

South Korea narrowly won the bronze medal contest in a time of 4:27.617, with Germany edged out in 4:27.975.

There was success for Germany in the men's team pursuit competition after a final against New Zealand.

Felix Gross, Theo Reinhardt, Leon Rohde and Domenic Weinstein triumphed in a time of 3:51.984.

The quartet were followed by New Zealand's team of Tom Sexton, Dylan Kennett, Nicholas Kergozou and Corbin Strong, who clocked 3:52.655.

Switzerland won the bronze-medal ride in a time of 3:55.851, with Italy placing fourth in 3:56.698.

Germany enjoyed further success in the team sprint competition, with both their men's and women's teams advancing to finals.

Pauline Grabosch and Emma Hinze combined to claim victory in the women's event in 32.564, with China's Lin Junhong and Zhong Tianshi trailing in 32.784.

Bronze was taken home by Zhang Linyin and Zhuang Wei, who represented the China National Track Stars team.

World champions The Netherlands triumphed in the men's team sprint ©Getty Images

The duo clinched gold in 33.065, with Poland's Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Los missing out on the podium in 33.078.

World champions Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van der Berg were the winners of the men's competition in 42.271, with Germany's Timo Bichler, Stefan Botticher and Eric Engler second in 43.436.

France's Gregory Bauge, Michael D'Almeida and Rayan Helal completed the podium places in 43.395.

The World Cup continues tomorrow.

Organisers admitted in the build-up to the event that contingency plans were in place, amid months of violent anti-Government demonstrations in Hong Kong.

Several sporting events have been cancelled or postponed due to disruption.