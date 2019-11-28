Overall Karate 1-Premier League winners are set to be crowned at the final event of the season in Madrid this weekend.

The finale to the campaign begins tomorrow and concludes on Sunday (December 1) at the Pabellón Multiusos Madrid Arena.

Several grand winner titles will be at stake during the three-day event in the Spanish capital, which hosted last year's Karate World Championships.

Kiyou Shimizu of Japan and Spain's Sandra Sánchez will battle it out for the season crown in the women's kata discipline.

Shimizu and world champion Sánchez have contested every final on this year's circuit and have three victories apiece.

The Japanese triumphed in Tokyo, Rabat and Paris, while the Spaniard won gold in Moscow, Shanghai and Dubai.

A number of athletes will battle it out for the overall grand winner prizes in Madrid ©WKF

Egypt's Giana Lotfy, Yin Xiaoyan of China and Gwendoline Philippe of France are in the running for the women's under-61 kilograms kumite grand winner prize.

Four competitors - Azerbaijan's Irina Zaretska, Alizée Agier of France, Switzerland's Elena Quirici and China's Li Gong - are in contention for the women's under-68kg crown.

Five-time world champion Rafael Aghayev of Azerbaijan, Japanese sensation Ken Nishimura, world champion Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh of Iran and Ukraine's Stanislav Horuna are in contention in the men's under-75kg division.

A number of athletes have already received the overall Karate 1-Premier League titles this season, including Japan's Ryo Kiyuna in the men's kata and Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh in the men's over-84kg kumite category.

Around 800 athletes from 89 countries have entered the season finale.