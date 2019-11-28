A teenage Thai weightlifter has forfeited her gold medal from the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last year.

Supatchanin Khamhaeng won the +63kg event - the super-heavyweights for youth lifters aged 15-17 - by 18kg, the biggest winning margin of all the girls' events.

But her name no longer appears on the official website results of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Although no reason can be given for the change in finishing order because of Khamhaeng's age, insidethegames can reveal that it is because she tested positive for a banned substance.

Khamhaeng, 17 at the time, becomes the 12th Thai weightlifter to have tested positive in the past 14 months, and the ninth female Thai teenager to fail a doping test since 2011.

Of the 18 Thai doping violations since 2011, not one featured a lifter older than 24.

The news comes at a time when the Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association (TAWA) is trying to overturn a self-imposed ban from international competition.

After eight of its team at the 2018 IWF World Championships tested positive, including two reigning Olympic champions and three gold medallists at those Championships in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, TAWA voluntarily withdrew from international competition.

But in the past few months, TAWA has tried to argue that its youth and junior lifters are being unfairly punished for the past crimes of others, and it wants its younger lifters to compete internationally as soon as possible.

Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Sukanya Srisurat tested positive in out-of-competition tests ©Getty Images

TAWA's argument is central to a proposal from some members of the 21-strong IWF executive board for a change in its anti-doping policy.

Mohamed Jaloud, general secretary of the IWF, has a number of supporters for a proposal to scrap the existing independent panel that decides on sanctions for nations with multiple offences, such as Thailand.

The proposal will go before the executive board at an extraordinary meeting in Lausanne in December 5.

Thailand - represented on the executive board by Intarat Yodbangtoey, first vice-president of the IWF - is not the only nation currently excluded from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Egypt, which has also had multiple teenage doping violations, was excluded by the sanctions panel when it was banned for two years recently.

The 2020 IWF Junior World Championships were due to be hosted by Cairo, but will now be moved to a new venue, to be agreed by the executive board at the Lausanne meeting.

The upgraded gold medallist at the Youth Olympic Games is Dilara Narin of Turkey, with Dalera Davronova of Uzbekistan promoted to second place.

New Zealand's Kanah Andrews-Nahu, her nation's flagbearer in Buenos Aires and the Oceania 76kg junior and senior champion, moves up to third.

Meanwhile, the Olympic qualifying status of the South Asian Championships that start on Sunday in Kathmandu, Nepal, has been removed because the organisers did not adhere to conditions regarding the eligibility of athletes.