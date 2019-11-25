Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) and International Rugby League (IRL) revealed the creation of a new Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup trophy in the run-up to the tournament in England next year.

The trophy, a celebration of the World Cup's inclusivity and growth, was made at the royal warrant holding Thomas Fattorini Limited, a 192-year-old family run business.

It reflects the style of the existing men’s and women’s RLWC trophies, featuring a ribbon that wraps around the middle that demonstrates the dynamic and fast pace nature of the sport.

The 2021 World Cup will be the first time the men, women's and wheelchair tournaments are played simultaneously and teams in the women’s and wheelchair tournaments receive prize money.

All players will also receive equal participation fees.

Breaking out from the shadows 🏆 #RLWC2021 — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) November 25, 2019

"This trophy is a symbol of the work we’re doing to promote the wheelchair game to a wider audience and deliver a tournament that leaves a long-lasting legacy," said RLWC2021 chief executive Jon Dutton.

"We’re aiming to make this tournament the most inclusive sporting event and commissioning a new Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup trophy alongside our colleagues at the IRL highlights our continued commitment to promoting this fantastic sport."

Eight teams are set to compete in the 15 day tournament, scheduled for November 11 to 26 next year.