Team CCSF and Q-Madi have become the first clubs to officially affiliate to the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF).

Lagos-based Q-Madi, started by Barrister Ahmed Adetola, have produced taekwondo stars such as Commonwealth Championships gold medallist Shola Olowookere and national champions Ifeoluwa Ajayi and Abdulfathi Sanusi.

Abuja-based Team CCSF, started by Beijing 2008 Olympic bronze medallist Chika Chukwumerije and coached by African champion Uche Chukwumerije, have produced national champions such as Elizabeth Anyanacho, Peter Itiku and Bukola Ogunnusi.

Other clubs around Nigeria are expected to follow in the footsteps of Q-Madi and Team CCSF in signing up for the NTF Affiliate Membership programme, which was recently launched by the national governing body.

Abdulfathi Sanusi, Shola Olowookere and Ifeoluwa Ajayi are among the taekwondo stars produced by Q-Madi ©NTF

The programme is intended to not only help clubs develop and re-position themselves into bigger brands, but help the NTF to capture valuable data on clubs and its practitioners across the country, so as to improve targeted services.

Benefits of affiliation, according to the NTF, include increased visibility for clubs, sanctioning of clubs' programmes that conform to NTF event parameters, and reduced registration fees for clubs' practitioners that wish to participate in NTF events.

Among the others are access to global membership club administration features, use of the NTF logo, access to NTF equipment, and the appearance of clubs' details on official documents at NTF events.

Registration for the NTF Affiliate Membership programme can be completed here.