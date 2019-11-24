Olympic champion Ireen Wüst achieved back-to-back victories in the men’s 1,500 metres event at the International Skating Union (ISU) Speed Skating World Cup in Poland.

Wüst was in dominant form during the season opening event in Minsk last week, where the Dutch star won by nearly half-a-second.

She proved equally impressive at the Arena Lodowa in Tomaszów Mazowiecki.

Wüst achieved a track record time of 1min 56.627sec to take victory, lowering the previous mark of 1:57.32.

Japan’s Miho Takagi, the previous record holder, was forced to settle for second place in 1:57.176.

The podium was completed by Russia’s Evgeniia Lalenkova in a time of 1:57.283.

Dutch success continued with Irene Schouten winning the women’s mass start race ahead of Canada’s Ivanie Blondin.

The result was a reversal of last week’s finishing positions.

Schouten crossed the line in a time of 9:03.260, as Blondin trailed behind in 9:03.410.

Japan's Olympic champion Nana Takagi was third in 9:03.430.

👏🥇Irene Schouten🇳🇱 takes revenge for last week in Mass Start and beats 🥈Ivanie Blondin 🇨🇦 in final sprint. Olympic champion Nana Takagi 🇯🇵 takes 🥉to wrap up the World Cup action from Tomaszów Mazowiecki 🇵🇱

🔢 Results - https://t.co/CPbydSJdmj

#⃣ #SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/Ly4aT8VOLB — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) November 24, 2019

Japan enjoyed a one-two in the men’s 500m event with Tatsuya Shinhama and Yuma Murakami separated by just 0.02 seconds.

Shinhama topped the standings by finishing in 34.732.

Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil clocked 34.975 to finish third.

Patrick Roest, Douwe De Vries and Marcel Bosker combined to impressive effect to give The Netherlands victory in the men’s team pursuit.

The trio emerged as the winners in 3:45.689, with their nearest challengers Japan ending 1.03 seconds off the pace.

Russia’s team pursuit squad won the bronze medal in 3:47.285.

The World Cup is due resume in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan next month, with competition taking place from December 6 to 8.