The Australian Olympic Committee's (AOC) Olympic Unleashed programme has celebrated visiting its 500th school in Queensland.

More than 76,000 students in Queensland have now had Olympians, Paralympians and athletes aspiring for Tokyo 2020 visit their classroom, aiming to motivate the children to find their passion and unleash their potential.

Swimmer David McKeon, who competed at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, visited the 500th school, Graceville State School in Brisbane.

"Today’s milestone means 76 000 students who have been face to face with elite athletes in their classroom, inspiring them to find their passion, build resilience and chase their goals," AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said.

"Olympians have inspiring stories that go beyond sport, and teachers have told us having an Olympian face to face in the classroom is a powerful way to engage students about what you can achieve when you have a goal and work towards it.

"This message is helping young Australians to be the best they can– whether that’s in the classroom, the playground, the sporting field or at home."

Olympics Unleashed in Queensland is free for schools and aimed at years four to six.

The Olympics Unleashed programme has now visited 500 schools and more than 76,000 students ©AOC

McKeon is one of more than 100 athletes trained to deliver Olympic Unleashed across Queensland.

"I’ve loved the opportunity to come face to face with so many students around Queensland and help inspire them with my Olympic story," he said.

"I want students to come away knowing that you shouldn’t lose heart or motivation if you’re not the best at something straight away or if you don’t have that one passion early on.

"I didn’t start swimming seriously until I was 17 and have found my passion and some success, even though that’s a really late start for most swimmers.

"A lot of kids can think that if they’re not great at something straight away that it’s not going to get better for them.

"I want my story to help show that trying a whole range of interests – whether it’s different sports, school subjects and hobbies, and not worrying if you’re not the best early on, can help them discover a passion and success they may never thought possible."