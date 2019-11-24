International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach praised relations with the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee on a visit to the country.

Bach visited Cameroon as part of his African tour, which saw him open the new headquarters of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) in Nigeria’s capital Abuja.

He also toured venues in Senegal’s capital Dakar, which will be used during the 2022 Summer Youth Olympic Games, before travelling to Cape Verde.

Bach met with CNOSC President Hamad Kalkaba on arrival in Yaoundé, along with the country’s new IOC member Odette Assembe Engoulou and Honorary IOC member Issa Hayatou.

The visit began with a dinner with Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Ngute, before the officials held talks.

According to the IOC, Bach and Ngute discussed the "excellent relations between the Government and the NOC, and the Government’s respect for the autonomy of sport."

Ngute reportedly outlined Cameroon’s plans to build modern sporting facilities and help athletes prepare for the Olympic Games.

Thomas Bach met Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Ngute during his visit to Yaoundé ©CNOSC

"I will like to encourage and motivate the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon and the government to embrace the power of sports and to join hands to build a better future for youths and for the society of Cameroon," Bach said, according to the Cameroon Tribune.

"You can always count on the support of the IOC."

Bach visited the CNOSC’s headquarters to meet schoolchildren and Cameroon’s Olympians, who are preparing for Tokyo 2020.

He then watched matches in the Cameroon International Badminton competition.

The event in Cameroon’s capital city was among those to count towards qualification for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Bach’s visited concluded with a lunch hosted by Cameroon's Sports and Education Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

The lunch coincided with a visit to the African Centre for Olympic Studies.