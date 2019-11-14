Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) say they are committed to working with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to address their concerns over the omission of shooting from Birmingham 2022.

The CGF have expressed confidence athletes from India will compete at the Games, following talks with the IOA in Delhi today.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin and chief executive David Grevemberg met with IOA President Narinder Batra today.

It followed claims India were considering boycotting Birmingham 2022 in protest at shooting's omission from the programme.

IOA President Narinder Batra had also heightened the dispute by labelling the Games as a "waste of time and money", while also criticising the standard of competition.

The CGF have claimed talks with Batra and IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta had been "very positive".

"The CGF appreciates the concerns expressed by India about the non-inclusion of shooting as a competitive event at Birmingham 2022 and we are committed to working together for finding a solution to this.

"We have also agreed to work closely to help strengthen India’s voice and presence across the Commonwealth Sport Movement.

"Following our discussions, the CGF are increasingly hopeful that the athletes of India will compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"We acknowledge and respect that this decision will ultimately be taken by the sports community of India but have been delighted with the opportunity to discuss the refreshed vision of the Commonwealth Sport Movement and India’s important role in achieving it."

We are delighted to be in India where we have been visiting some of the venues from #Delhi2010 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

It is a great to see a strong Commonwealth Games legacy with many of India’s best athletes training at these world class facilities 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wgDBW2SYzq — Commonwealth Games Federation (@thecgf) November 14, 2019

Shooting, while not a compulsory Commonwealth Games sport, has been part of every event since Kingston 1966, with the exception of Edinburgh 1970.

India has traditionally been strong in the sport, winning 16 medals, including seven golds, at Gold Coast 2018.

The CGF has insisted the sport programme for Birmingham 2022 is final.

There have been calls for a Commonwealth Shooting Championships to be held nearby during the 2022 Games in an attempt to appease India.

Approval would need to be given by the CGF for the event to take place.

More follows.