Dutch stars Lisa Bunschoten and Chris Vos earned victory on the opening day of the World Para Snowboard World Cup season in front of a home crowd.

World champion Bunschoten maintained her domination of women's LL2 events from last year's World Cup season, where she won each of the crystal globes.

She achieved a time of 50.56 seconds to win the banked slalom event at Snow World Landgraaf, with Canada's Sandrine Hamel second on 55.12.

The podium was completed by Renske van Beek, as the Dutch snowboarder ended in 55.41.

Vos ensured further Dutch success by winning the men's LL1 competition with a time of 48.94.

He was followed by Norway's Kristian Moen and China's Kaiyang Liu, who clocked 51.72 and 53.20, respectively.

United States also finished the opening day with two titles, with Mike Minor and Zach Miller earning victories.

Minor emerged as the winner of the men's UL class in a time of 44.01, while Italy's Jacopo Luchini placed second in 46.25.

China's Zihao Jiang completed the top three in 46.59, denying former world champion Maxime Montaggioni of France an immediate return to the podium in his first World Cup for three years.

The second American gold was won by Miller in the men's LL2 competition as he crossed the line in 45.40 on his second run.

He edged Britain's Owen Pick, who was 0.09 seconds off the pace.

China’s Xu Xiang was third in 45.58.

The Chinese team celebrated a clean sweep in the women's UL banked slalom, with world champion Pang Qiaorong topping the standings in 51.28.

Her team mates Lu Jiangli and Lu Mingyi followed in 51.76 and 51.94.

The women's LL1 saw France's Cecile Hernandez take gold in 51.00, ending 33 seconds clear of her only rival Liu Yunhai of China.

The World Cup concludes tomorrow.