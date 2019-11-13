International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments are set to tip-off tomorrow in the Africa, Americas and Asia-Oceania regions, as 22 national teams look to keep themselves on course for a place at Tokyo 2020.

The FIBA Women's Pre-Qualifying Tournaments, of which there are five in total, are taking place through to Sunday (November 17) in Argentina, Canada, Malaysia, Mozambique and New Zealand.

The competing sides from Africa, Americas and Asia-Oceania will be aiming to secure berths at the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (WOQT), to be held in February 2020.

The Africa event in the Mozambican capital city of Maputo is made up of six teams divided into two groups of three.

Hosts Mozambique are in Group A with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria, while Group B comprises Angola, Mali and Senegal.

They will play a round-robin format at the Pavilhão do Maxaquene, with the semi-finals pitting the winner of Group A against the runner-up in Group B and vice versa.

The two winners in the last four will not play a final as they automatically advance to the 16-nation FIBA WOQT, where the final 10 berths for Tokyo 2020 will be awarded.

Group A of the Asia/Oceania event consists of China, New Zealand, the Philippines and South Korea, while Group B features Australia, Chinese Taipei, India and Japan.

Auckland's The Trusts Arena will play host to Group A games, while the MABA Stadium in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur will stage Group B matches.

The marquee game will be that between Australia and Japan on Sunday.

Nigeria are among the six countries represented at the FIBA Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament for Africa ©FIBA

It will be a rematch of the 2017 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup final, which Japan edged 74-73.

Four teams from the Asia-Oceania event will qualify for the WOQT.

Those include Japan as the hosts of the 2020 Olympics, the top two teams in the Group A standings and the top team from Group B, excluding Japan.

The top eight teams from the 2019 FIBA Women's AmeriCup will be playing at the Americas event.

The teams have been drawn into two sections, with Canada, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico in Group A, and Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and the United States in Group B.

Group A matches will take place at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, while Group B games will be hosted by the Dow Center in Bahía Blanca.

The final ranking of the 2019 FIBA Women's AmeriCup outlined the pairings that guided the draw, with the exception of the two hosts.

Canada and Argentina were automatically assigned to different groups, while their respective pairing were drawn to the opposite group.

The top two teams from Groups A and B will advance to the WOQT.

The Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments are part of FIBA's major new qualifying system, which also changes the method of qualification for the next Women's World Cup in 2022.