Matthew McElroy led an American sweep to secure his third consecutive International Triathlon World Cup victory in Santo Domingo.

McElroy arrived in the Dominican Republic having won the last two men's races on the circuit and returned to the top of the podium with another assured performance.

The American crossed the line in 1hr 39min and 03sec in an event which started earlier than planned because of high temperatures.

McElroy finished 19 seconds ahead of compatriot Kevin McDowell, while bronze went to Morgan Pearson.

Victory saw the 27-year-old cap off a dominant end to the World Cup campaign.

"I wanted to sit and make my move about one kilometre out, and I was able to do as I wanted," said McElroy.

"It all comes down to having a good team.

"Having a good support team, family and friends is what makes the difference.

"I am having fun and enjoying the races now."

Andrea Hewitt of New Zealand, a double Commonwealth Games gold medallist, triumphed in the women's race in 1:34:35.

Hewitt denied the United States another victory as she edged out Taylor Knibb by six seconds.

Claudia Rivas of Mexico came through to earn bronze.