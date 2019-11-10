Novak Djokovic cruised to victory in his opening match of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Finals in London.

The Serbian star is seeking a record-equalling sixth title at the season ending event, which would also see him return to the world number one ranking.

Djokovic was untroubled by Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, the lowest seed in the tournament for the top eight men’s players in 2019.

The world number two was dominant in the opening set at the O2 Arena and Berrettini proved unable to mount a fightback in the second, with Djokovic maintaining control to seal a 6-2, 6-1 win.

Novak Djokovic is hoping to end the year as the world number one ©Getty Images

Third seed Roger Federer will begin his campaign in the same group later today.

The Swiss player will face Austria’s Dominic Theim.

Attention will then turn to the group containing world number one Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard, who is battling an injury, will face defending champion Alexander Zverev of Germany tomorrow.

Their match will follow the clash between Russia’s Daniil Medvedev and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

