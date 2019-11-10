By Patrick O'Kane in Cheongju
FIAS World Sambo Championships: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 6 minutes ago: Kobenov makes it five golds for Russia on final evening in Cheongju
- 16 minutes ago: Grigorian takes controversial gold as boos ring out at Sukwoo Culture Gym
- 28 minutes ago: Mokhnatkina defends women's 68kg for third Russian gold on final evening of competition
- 39 minutes ago: Askanakov retains combat sambo 52kg title
- 52 minutes ago: Khamroev edges narrow affair to earn Uzbekistan gold
- 1 hour ago: Kazeniuk claims 56kg gold as the final medal matches begin in Cheongju
- 2 hours ago: Welcome to our LIVE blog from the final day of the World Sambo Championships
