Beckie Scott today formally stepped down as chair of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Athlete Committee with a warning that the needs of athletes need to be placed above those of anyone else.

The five-year tenure of the Canadian will be remembered mostly for allegations she made that she was the victim of a bullying campaign by representatives from the Olympic Movement after she opposed the controversial reinstatement of Russia at a WADA Foundation Board meeting in the Seychelles last September.

The claims were dismissed following an investigation but the scars are clearly still raw for Scott, who appeared close to breaking down during her final speech at today's WADA Foundation Board meeting here today.

"My hope and my wish for you as a governing body as you move on to new leadership and go forward is that decisions will be taken with integrity, transparency, and accountability as a priority," she told the Foundation Board.

"My hope is that going forward - voices that challenge or dissent will be heard and taken in to consideration, rather than undermined and dismissed - and my hope is that going forward - balance and independence will be restored to these tables so that all can trust the priorities here are aligned with equality of opportunity and fairness, rather than the business of sport.

"You - as the decision making body of WADA - have a mission and a mandate and a set of values to protect and uphold…and …I will remind you one final time - you have thousands upon thousands of athletes counting on you to do right by them .

"Not by any other stakeholder - but by them."

It was revealed during the Foundation Board meeting that the independent inquiry carried out by the international law firm Covington and Burling LLP into the claims of bullying by Scott and Edwin Moses, the two-time Olympic 400 metres hurdles champion and head of the WADA Education Commission, had cost the organisation $1.4 million with another $270,000 spent by the International Olympic Committee.

"I regret that money had to be used for that purpose rather than for anti-doping," WADA President Sir Craig Reedie said.

