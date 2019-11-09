The Polish University Sport Federation (AZS) has honoured its best performing athletes and institutions.

A special gala ceremony was held at the Opera Nova Theatre in Bydgoszcz coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the student sport club at the city's University of Kazimierz the Great.

Athletes from this year's two Universiades were specifically praised.

Poland won one gold and one silver at the winter edition in Krasnoyarsk in March and then claimed four golds, two silvers and nine bronze during July's Summer Universiade in Naples.

Athletes from the Krasnoyarsk and Naples Universiades were honoured ©AZS

Disability athletes were also celebrated, including Dominika Hoft and Marlena Pogorzelczyk who set a world record in June for the longest-ever marathon boccia match of 25 hours and one minute.

"Student athletes are the core of our activities, however, we would not be able to celebrate our victories without rectors, doctors, masseurs and many others contributing to our success," said AZS President Dr Alojzy Nowak.

Marian Dymalski, an Executive Committee member of the International University Sports Federation and the vice president of AZS, joined Nowak on stage to honour the best universities.