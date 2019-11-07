South Korea's Kim Jangmi topped the women's 25 metres pistol qualification standings at the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha today.

Kim, the London 2012 Olympic gold medallist in the event, scored a total of 294 points at the Qatari capital's Lusail Shooting Complex.

That was matched by Iran's Haniyeh Rostamiyan, who had to settle for second place.

Completing the top three was China's Zhang Jingjing with 292 points.

Compatriot Xiong Yaxuan joined her on the same total along with India's Chinki Yadav and Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon.

The final of the event is due to take place tomorrow.

Thirty-eight quota places for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be distributed during the Asian Shooting Championships, which are scheduled to conclude on November 14.