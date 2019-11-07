A new sporting event - the World Power Games - has been confirmed here at the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) World Congress.

IFBB President Rafael Santonja told insidethegames he had forwarded a letter regarding the World Power Games to Raffaele Chiulli, President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), last month.

He did so on behalf of the International Weightlifting Federation, the International Powerlifting Federation, the Tug of War International Federation and the World Armwrestling Federation, who are working alongside the IFBB to plan the project, originally titled the United Power Games.

Santonja announced that GAISF has approved the idea, with the first edition in 2021.

He also emphasised the key role the IFBB played in the creation of the Games.

The biennial event will feature the five founding sports, with a view to welcoming more as long as they are related to physique, strength and power.

They must also be a GAISF member and signatory of the World Anti-Doping Agency Code.

Fitness and bodybuilding will feature in the inaugural World Power Games in 2021 ©IFBB

A minimum target of 500 participating athletes, which must feature a 50-50 gender split, has been set.

Santa Susanna in Spain had been suggested as a host city last month, but is yet to be confirmed.

The host city is due to be announced at SportAccord next year, scheduled for April 19 to 24 in Beijing.

The IFBB World Congress took place here in the run-up to the Men's World Championships, which begin tomorrow and conclude on Saturday (November 8).

It was also revealed that the IFBB is seeking recognition from the International University Sports Federation, who will announce a decision next month during their next Executive Committee meeting.

Other items on the Congress agenda included the President's report, a financial report and a presentation on the IFBB's social media activity.

A number of proposals were approved, including a suggestion to try out a men's fit model discipline.