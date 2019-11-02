South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is hopeful he has inspired children back home after leading his country to Rugby World Cup victory over England in Japan today.

The Springboks earned a record-equalling third Rugby World Cup title after beating England 32-12 in a one-sided final at International Stadium Yokohama.

Kolisi, who is South Africa's first-ever black captain, says the triumph will bring the nation together.

"This is really special, this is really more than a game for us, there was so much there," he told ITV.

"We are really grateful to have our families here and obviously our wives take a lot of heat as we are never at home.

"They are the ones looking after our children, we are grateful they allow us to do what we love.

"All I want to do is just want to inspire my kids and every other kid in South Africa, and I hope they are proud.

"When they are looking for a role model, I want them to look at me.

"I never thought this would happen at all.

"When I was a kid, all I was thinking about was getting my next meal.

"There are so many people in South Africa who just need an opportunity I got my opportunity and I took it with both hands.

"There so many stories that have been told like this in South Africa."

Siya Kolisi, right, praised South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus, left, for inspiring the team to victory ©Getty Images

The 28-year-old flanker, who grew up up in a poor township of Zwide, wears the iconic number six jersey for South Africa.

It was the same number worn by former South Africa President Nelson Mandela when he handed the Webb Ellis Cup to South Africa captain Francois Pienaar, who also wore number six, in 1995.

That was the first of South Africa's three World Cup successes, with the second coming in 2007 when they ended England's reign as champions in the final.

Kolisi had his father and two children with him in Yokohama.

"I am hoping we have given people a little bit of hope," he said.

"We have won for our country and I hope this can make our country better.

"You can never forget where you’ve come from and the people that have been with you through life.

"I want to celebrate this with my father as this was something he was never able to do for me.

"I wanted to do it for him."

Kolisi said South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus told the players they were not just playing for themselves, but for all the country.

"We have so many problems in our country but a team like this, from different backgrounds, achieved our goal," he was reported as saying by BBC Sport.

"Coach Rassie supported me when I was 18 years old and I've been working hard since then."