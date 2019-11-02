Romania's Ana Maria Popescu beat Russia's Violetta Kolobova in the final of the individual event at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Women's Épée World Cup in Estonia's capital Tallinn.

Popescu edged her opponent 15-13 to take the gold medal at the first FIE World Cup of the 2019-2020 season.

She had earlier defeated China's Sun Yiwen 15-14 in the semi-finals at the Kalev Sports Hall.

Sun was joined on the third step of the podium by compatriot Zhu Mingye, who lost 15-8 to Kolobova in the other last-four encounter.

Ana Maria Popescu beat Russia's Violetta Kolobova in the final ©FIE/Facebook/Augusto Bizzi

Top seed Kong Man Wai Vivian of Hong Kong suffered elimination at the quarter-final stage after falling to a 15-10 defeat at the hands of Kolobova.

China's Lin Sheng, the second seed, was beaten 14-13 by Italy's Nicol Foietta at the last-16 phase.

Action in Tallinn is due to conclude tomorrow, when the team event will take centre stage.