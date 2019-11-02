World number one Ashleigh Barty overcame Karolína Plíšková to set up a meeting with defending champion Elina Svitolina in the final of the Women's Tennis Association Finals in Shenzhen.

The Australian fought back from a set down to beat her Czech rival, the world number two, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center.

Svitolina progressed after Switzerland's Belinda Bencic retired with cramp in the third set when trailing 5-7, 6-3, 4-1.

Plíšková, who lost at the semi-final stage of the WTA Finals in 2017 and 2018, started the better and broke in the fifth game.

The Czech comfortably converted, only facing two break points on her way to taking the first set.

Barty regrouped and controlled the second set to send the semi-final to a decider.

The Australian held her nerve in the third to wrap up a victory which continues her superb season on the tour.

Elina Svitolina progressed after opponent Belinda Bencic retired hurt in the third set ©Getty Images

"I didn't do much wrong in the first set and it was great to get another chance to play out here on Sunday," Barty said.

"I want to come out here and enjoy it as I have nothing to lose.

"It's an opportunity against a great player who knows how to win in these situations."

Bencic, seeded seventh, became the first player to win a set against Svitolina at the season-ending tournament by claiming the opener.

The Swiss had taken an injury break when leading 6-5, however, and it proved to be a sign of things to come.

Svitolina, seeking a second straight WTA Finals title, battled back to level before cramp put paid to Bencic's chances of progressing to tomorrow's showpiece.