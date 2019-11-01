Cuba's Milaimys de la Caridad Marin Potrille was the only non-Japanese gold medallist, as women's competition concluded at the United World Wrestling (UWW) Under-23 World Championships in Budapest.

Marin Potrille beat China's Wang Xiaoqian 6-2 in the 72 kilograms final at the Hungarian capital's Ludovika Aréna.

The bronze medals went to Russia’s Evgeniia Zakharchenko and Japan’s Mei Shindo.

Joining Marin Potrille in adding under-23 world titles to junior global crowns from earlier this year were Japan's Haruna Okuno, Sae Nanjo and Yuzuka Inagaki.

Okuno defeated India's Pooja Gehlot by fall in the 53kg final, before Nanjo overcame Ukraine's Alina Akobiia 10-0 in the 57kg final, and Inagaki claimed a 3-0 win over the United States' Kayla Colleen Kiyoko Miracle in the 62kg final.

#WrestleBudapest medal results at WFS 65 kg

🥇 Misuzu ENOMOTO 🇯🇵 df. Purevsuren ULZIISAIKHAN 🇲🇳, 11-0

🥉 Iryna KOLIADENKO 🇺🇦 df. Kriszta Tunde INCZE 🇷🇴, fall 2:22

🥉 Madina BAKBERGENOVA 🇰🇿 df. Nade DRAGUNOVA 🇧🇾, 3-0 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) November 1, 2019

Turkey's Zeynep Yetgil and Mongolia's Anudari Nandintsetseg were the 53kg bronze medallists, while the 57kg bronze medals went to Canada's Hannah Fay Taylor and Russia's Marina Simonyan, while Romania's Irina Ringaci and Ukrainian Ilona Prokopevniuk rounded off the 62kg podium.

Japan's other gold medallist today was Misuzu Enomoto, who beat Mongolia's Purevsuren Ulziisaikhan 11-0 in the 65kg final.

Ukraine’s Iryna Koliadenko and Kazakhstan’s Madina Bakbergenova were the bronze medallists.

Overall, Japan secured seven of the 10 women's wrestling medals on offer at the UWW Under-23 World Championships.

Action in Budapest continues tomorrow.