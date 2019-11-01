World Cup finalists England and South Africa are among the five nominees announced for the 2019 World Rugby Team of the Year award.

England have secured a first Rugby World Cup final appearance for 12 years after overcoming Australia and New Zealand in impressive fashion in consecutive matches, becoming only the second team to beat both in the same tournament.

They were runners-up in the Six Nations, with Wales the only nation to beat them - twice - in 14 tests this year, a run of results that has helped take them back to the top of the men's rankings for the first time since June 2004.

South Africa, the Rugby Championship winners, are bidding to create Rugby World Cup history tomorrow by becoming the first team to lift the Webb Ellis Cup after losing a match, against New Zealand in their Pool B opener.

That loss, 23-13, is their only one of the year, having won nine and drawn the other two of their 11 tests.

The Springboks have risen to number two in the World Rugby rankings for the first time in more than four years after reaching a first Rugby World Cup final since 2007.

Beaten semi-finalists New Zealand and Wales have also made the shortlist, along with Japan, who reached a first-ever Rugby World Cup quarter-final as the host nation.

The coaches of the five nominated teams have also been shortlisted for the World Rugby Coach of the Year accolade - South Africa’s Rassie Erasmus, Wales' Warren Gatland, New Zealand's Steve Hansen, England's Eddie Jones and Japan's Jamie Joseph.

"This has been an incredible year of men's and women's international 15s and sevens, and this shortlist reflects those who have excelled on the biggest rugby stage of the year," World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said.

"I would like to congratulate all on their selection as we look forward to what will be a compelling finale to Rugby World Cup 2019 and a fitting celebration of rugby friendship, unity and excellence at the World Rugby Awards."

The shortlists were selected by a panel comprising former international players Maggie Alphonsi of England, Brian O'Driscoll of Ireland and Agustín Pichot of Argentina, alongside former coaches Nick Mallett of South Africa and Sir Clive Woodward, the World Rugby Coach of the Year in 2003 after guiding England to Rugby World Cup glory in Sydney.

The winners will be announced at the World Rugby Awards at The Prince Park Tower Tokyo on Sunday (November 3).



The nominees for the World Rugby Coach of the Year accolade have also been revealed ©World Rugby

World Rugby has also announced the shortlists for the prestigious men's and women's 15s Player of the Year awards.

The nominees for men's 15s Player of the Year are South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cheslin Kolbe, England's Tom Curry, Wales' Alun Wyn Jones, New Zealand’s Ardie Savea and the United States' Joe Taufete’e.

English trio Sarah Bern, Katy Daley-Mclean and Emily Scarratt are among the the nominees for women's 15s Player of the Year along with France's Pauline Bourdon and New Zealand's Kendra Cocksedge.

The shortlists were selected by the star-studded World Rugby Awards panels.

The men’s panel comprises Rugby World Cup winners Richie McCaw of New Zealand, John Smit of South Africa, George Gregan of Australia, Alphonsi and Melodie Robinson of New Zealand, alongside Ireland's Fiona Coghlan, O’Driscoll, France's Fabien Galthié, Pichot and Samoa's Seilala Mapusua.

The women's panel features Robinson and fellow Rugby World Cup winner Danielle Waterman of England alongside World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee Liza Burgess of Wales, Lynne Cantwell of Ireland, Coghlan, Gaëlle Mignot of France, Jillion Potter of the US, Karl Te Nana of New Zealand and journalist Stephen Jones.

International players have also had the opportunity to vote to determine the nominees of the awards.

The shortlist for International Rugby Players Try of the Year 2019 has been announced!

The winner will be named on 3 November at the #WorldRugbyAwards in Tokyo.

Which try do you think should win it? pic.twitter.com/EwYqgHRA3p — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 30, 2019

Three countries are represented in the nominees for the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award, now in its fifth year.

They are England’s Joe Cokanasiga, South Africa’s Herschel Jantjies and France’s Romain Ntamack.

To be eligible, players must have played less than one year of senior international rugby, with former internationals Jamie Heaslip of Ireland, Felipe Contepomi of Argentina and Rugby World Cup winners Fiao'o Faamausili of New Zealand and Bryan Habana of South Africa on the selection panel.

The contenders for the International Rugby Players (IRP) Try of the Year have also been revealed.

Three of the tries shortlisted - those of France’s Charles Ollivon, New Zealand’s TJ Perenara and South Africa’s Cobus Reinach - were scored at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, with the other contender from Italy captain Sergio Parisse in their test against Russia in August.

The four tries were selected by the IRP Try of the Year panel of former players in Faamausili and Habana, along with Heaslip and Thierry Dusautoir of France.

This panel will select the winner of the 2019 award.