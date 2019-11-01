Marathon and race walk events will move to Sapporo after an agreement was reached in a four-party meeting, however the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will not incur the costs associated with the move.

A four-party meeting between the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG), the International Olympic Committee, the Tokyo 2020 and the Japanese Government today.

The meeting saw the confirmation the events will move to Sapporo, with four points having been agreed at a technical meeting yesterday.

The first point agreed was that the authority to change a Olympic venue belongs to the IOC.

It was confirmed the TMG will not be asked to bear the costs which are to be incurred when the venues are moved to Sapporo.

Expenses which have already been made by the TMG and Tokyo 2020 for the marathon and race walk events will be examined an verified, such as the implementation of heat countermeasures.

Expenses which the TMG cannot use for other purposes will not be borne by the TMG.

IOC Coordination Commission chair John Coates noted the International Paralympic Committee had said is was "unlikely" their marathon events will move.

The final point agreed was that no further venue changes will be made for the Olympic Games.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has been a strong critic of the decision to move the events and described the IOC decision as "unprecedented" earlier this week.

While acknowledging the four points, Koike said the TMG had issues they remained unconvinced over.

“If these events were held in Tokyo it would have been the best idea," Koike said.

“I have no change in that basic concept.

“We cannot agree with the decision of the IOC, but the IOC has the final call.

“We will not obstruct the decision by the IOC.

“But let us say, this is a decision without agreement.”

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said she would not obstruct the move, but did not agree with the decision ©Getty Images

Koike said IOC President Thomas Bach had directly emailed her to offer the opportunity to host an "Olympic Celebration Marathon" following the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This marathon will be "organised for the citizens of Tokyo", acknowledging their disappointment the marathon and race walk events had been moved.

Koike said the offer was a "good faith response".

Coates claimed Bach hoped the proposal would go some way to softening the disappointment for citizens of the events being moved.

“I can understand the concerns of the people of Tokyo.

“Bach asks the people of Tokyo for their understanding that the IOC had to take the action to safeguard the health of the athletes.

“He asks for your understanding that we had to take this decision so to give more time for the athletes to adapt and shape their training preparations.

“He hopes the proposal will go some way to giving the people of Tokyo a chance to celebrate a marathon after the Games.”

The IOC announced the races to Sapporo, 800 kilometres north of the capital, earlier this month.

The decision claimed to be with the "health and welfare" of the athletes in mind.

The marathons at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in Doha last month have been claimed to have been key to the IOC announcing the decision.

The TMG has responded due to the lack of notice given by the IOC, while athletes have also criticised the move.

Coates said the IOC will now hold talks with Tokyo 2020 and the Government in Sapporo, regarding the route and costs associated with the move the races north.

The Australian said the IAAF would be involved in the process, with the governing body needing to approve the new routes.

