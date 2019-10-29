High jumper Levern Spencer and javelin thrower Albert Reynolds have been financially rewarded by the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) for winning medals at this year's Pan American Games in Lima.

Spencer, who defended her high jump title at the Games in the Peruvian capital, received EC$10,000 (£2,900/$3,700/€3,300).

Reynolds, bronze medallist in the men's javelin, was given EC$5,000 (£1,400/$1,900/€1,700).

The two athletes were presented with cheques by SLOC President Fortuna Belrose at the National Olympic Committee headquarters in La Clery.

"Every year the Olympic Committee evaluates its plans as it looks towards the future for sports," Belrose said, according to the St Lucia Star.

Albert Reynolds claimed bronze for St Lucia in the men's javelin ©Getty Images

"This year, of course, is no exception.

"We did have a very great year in terms of the work happening within the organisation, as well as the performances from our athletes.

"We are grateful that we are able to have the two athletes who made us proud this year."

Spencer's victory at Lima 2019 added another major title to the 35-year-old's collection.

She won gold in the women's high jump at last year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and is a six-time Central American and Caribbean champion.

Spencer also has two Commonwealth Games bronze medals and a bronze from the 2007 Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"I do appreciate small gestures and will continue working hard, and look forward to 2020 when hopefully I will represent Saint Lucia at the Olympics and see where it takes us from there," she said.