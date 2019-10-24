The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) held its third annual media and marketing summit in Bonn.

The day-long event was attended by around 200 experts from across the world.

This included representatives from the IPC, International Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committees, Agitos Foundation, International Federations, commercial partners, broadcasters, social media channels and non-governmental organisations.

Subjects covered during the summit included how to maximise Para-sport competitions in between the Paralympic Games, brand activation, the social impact of the Paralympic Movement and how to get smarter with data.

Updates were also provided on the Pegasus Dream Tour, the first official Paralympic video game being launched by JP Games in early 2020, and Harder Than You Think, the Paralympic history documentary film that will premiere ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Among the guest speakers were IPC President Andrew Parsons, vice president of marketing development at IOC Television and Marketing Christian Voigt, Australia's five-time Paralympian Kurt Fearnley, Swiss sprinter Sofia Gonzalez and former London 2012 marketing director Greg Nugent.

They were joined by speakers and panellists from the United Nations sustainable development goals action campaign, Twitter, British Paralympic broadcaster Channel 4 and Japanese Paralympic broadcaster NHK.

"Our third annual media and marketing summit was our biggest and best yet and brought together a fantastic group of hugely respected international speakers," IPC chief marketing and communications officer Craig Spence said.

"There's lots of outstanding work going on from various stakeholders around the world to raise the profile and increase engagement in the Paralympic Movement.

"This summit was an opportunity for people to share best practice from the last year and look ahead to the future.

"With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics fast approaching, we really want to maximise the global impact of the Games and drive social inclusion through Para sport.

"This summit enabled us to bring together many key stakeholders who can help us achieve this."

Prior to the media and marketing summit, the IPC held a partners workshop that brought together all seven worldwide Paralympic partners, three international partners and other IPC official suppliers.

The workshop looked ahead to joint campaigns that will be implemented around Tokyo 2020.

Both events took place during the week-long celebration in Bonn of the IPC's 30th anniversary.

Other activities include a two-day IPC Conference, the 19th IPC General Assembly, the 2019 Paralympic Sport and Media Awards and a special gala dinner.