United States won both the men's and women's 4x4 beach volleyball titles here on the final day of the Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games.

There was huge interest in the men's final as the Americans clashed with hosts Qatar, looking for a golden finish to their home event.

It was not to be as the US came through 21-18, 26-24 to condemn the Qataris to silver.

Most of the beach volleyball matches at the Games have been played at Al-Gharafa but the medal games were moved to the main venue hub at Katara Beach.

This ensured a full house and every vantage point was taken as fans tried to peer onto the court from all angles.

"Each of us found our role," said American Casey Patterson.

"Tonight we decided to just ride out that line-up until we needed to switch.

"Nothing ever happened, everyone was in the zone, so as a veteran I knew that that was more important than playing time.

"So we tried to keep that flow going, keep the guys comfortable and getting better and better."

The United States beat Brazil in the women's final ©ANOC

Indonesia won a rare medal on the international sporting stage by beating Poland 21-13, 19-21, 15-11 for the bronze medal.

In the women's event, the Americans saw off the challenge of Brazil, 21-16, 21-9.

The result reversed a Brazilian win over the US in the pool phase.

"I think we came in with zero expectations, because we knew how good Brazil was from pool play," said American Karissa Cook.

"They beat us pretty good earlier this tournament, so we just came in thinking we’ll have some fun, we’ll make a couple of changes, we’ll take some risks and see what happened - and it worked."

Canada beat Australia 17-21, 21-15, 16-14 for bronze.