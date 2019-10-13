By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Day 10 of competition
Timeline
- 10 hours ago: AIBA Women's World Championships come to an end
- 10 hours ago: Hosts Russia top medal table with three golds
- 10 hours ago: Price successfully appeals to become middleweight champion
- 11 hours ago: Perkins overcomes top seed and defending champion Yang to claim heavyweight title
- 11 hours ago: Magomedalieva wins light heavyweight title and Russia's third gold
- 12 hours ago: Olympic silver medallist Fontijn defeats Price to take middleweight title
- 12 hours ago: Surmeneli claims welterweight world title
- 12 hours ago: Dan retains light welterweight title
- 13 hours ago: Pan American lightweight champion Ferreira adds world title to achievements
- 13 hours ago: Petecio defeats home favourite Vorontsova to become featherweight world champion
- 14 hours ago: Bantamweight top seed Huang takes gold
- 14 hours ago: Aetbaeva claims Russia's second world title in flyweight division
- 14 hours ago: Paltceva earns light flyweight world title
- 14 hours ago: Light flyweight final begins
- 15 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the tenth day of action
View latest updates