Recently-crowned Commonwealth and European Games champion Lauren Price of Wales progressed to the semi-finals of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's World Championships here.

Price, the middleweight second seed, took on Iveta Lesinskyte of Lithuania, defeating her unanimously.

Her next opponent will be Khadija El-Mardi of Morocco, who edged past Şennur Demir of Turkey 3-2.

The remaining semi-final is as yet undecided, with Pan American Games silver medallist, Naomi Graham of the United States, appealing her 3-1 loss to Tammara Thibeault of Canada.

Whatever the outcome, the eventual victor will face Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist Nouchka Fontijn, with the Dutch boxer recording a unanimous victory against Zheng Lu of China.

Flyweight defending champion, Pang Chol-mi of North Korea, progressed by triumphing unanimously against Tsukimi Namiki of Japan.

Nguyễn Thị Tâm of Vietnam is to battle the top seed next, having narrowly overcome Liliya Aetbaeva of Russia 3-2.

India's Mary Kom stayed on track for a seventh world title with a 5-0 win against Ingrit Valencia of Colombia.

She must defeat European Games gold medallist Buse Naz Çakıroğlu first to reach the final, after the Turkish boxer squeezed through with a 3-2 decision over Cai Zongju of China.

In the featherweight division, top seed Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei unanimously beat Nilawan Techasuep of Thailand.

Having already won world bantamweight gold, Lin will continue her campaign in her new division against Liudmila Vorontsova, who delighted the home crowd with a 3-2 result over Jemyma Betrian of the Netherlands.

Naomi Graham of the United States has appealed her quarter-final loss ©Getty Images

The second semi-final will be contested by Karriss Artingstall of England and Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines.

Artingstall managed a unanimous victory against Yodgoroy Mirzaeva of Uzbekistan, while Petecio got past Sena Irie of Japan 4-1.

The light welterweight quarter-finals saw top seed and defending champion, Dou Dan of China, dominate 5-0 against Megan Reid of Scotland.

European under-22 champion Ekaterina Dynnik of Russia will take her on next, having unanimously defeated Nilufar Boboyorova of Tajikistan.

Angela Carini of Italy then beat Ravven Brown of the United States 4-1 to set up a semi-final clash with Milana Safronova of Kazakhstan, a 3-2 winner against Melis Yonuzova of Bulgaria 3-2.

Katsiaryna Kavaleva of Belarus and Danielle Perkins of the United States will contest a heavyweight semi-final, with the latter momentarily silencing the crowd following a unanimous victory against Kristina Tkacheva of Russia.

Kavaleva, meanwhile, overcame Kavita Chahal of India 4-1.

Dina Islambekova of Kazakhstan just got past Flavia Severin of Italy 3-2 and will face heavyweight top seed, Yang Xiaoli of China.

Yang, a three-time world champion, has not yet featured in the tournament.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday (October 12) following a rest day tomorrow.