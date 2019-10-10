By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Day eight of competition
- 16 minutes ago: Yang knocks welterweight top seed and defending champion Chen out of tournament
- 26 minutes ago: Ellis overcomes lightweight second seed Seesondee
- 47 minutes ago: Pan American champion Ferreira overcomes home favourite Shadrina
- 49 minutes ago: Lightweight top seed Potkonen unanimously defeats Broadhurst
- 1 hour ago: Huang continues bantamweight title defence
- 1 hour ago: Rani stuns light flyweight top seed Kim
- 2 hours ago: Evening session of day eight gets under way
- 2 hours ago: Build up to evening session of day eight begins
- 4 hours ago: Afternoon session of day eight ends
- 4 hours ago: Perkins overcomes home favourite Tkacheva in final bout of afternoon session
- 4 hours ago: Graham files protest against defeat
- 4 hours ago: Thibeault beats Pan American middleweight silver medallist Graham
- 5 hours ago: Commonwealth middleweight champion Price defeats Lesinskyte
- 5 hours ago: Olympic silver medallist Fontijn reaches semi-final
- 5 hours ago: Mardi overcomes fifth seed Demir to reach middleweight semi-finals
- 5 hours ago: Safronova defeats light welterweight second seed Yonuzova
- 5 hours ago: Dou continues light welterweight title defence
- 6 hours ago: Vorontsova delights crowd with quarter-final win
- 6 hours ago: Featherweight top seed Lin reaches semi-final in new division
- 6 hours ago: European Games champion Çakıroğlu reaches flyweight semi-final
- 6 hours ago: Flyweight sixth seed Nguyen narrowly defeats Aetbaeva
- 6 hours ago: Kom reaches flyweight semi-final
- 6 hours ago: Flyweight top seed Pang records unanimous win
- 7 hours ago: Quarter-finals get underway
- 8 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the eighth day of action
