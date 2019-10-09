The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has held the first of its daily Chef de Mission meetings in the final countdown to the inaugural World Beach Games in Doha.

The meeting took place at the Ezdan Hotel, which will serve as the Athletes' Village during the Games.

National Olympic Committees (NOC) were reportedly briefed on transport and service for athletes, the NOCs and medical plans.

More NOCs are likely to attend tomorrow’s meeting, with ANOC expecting more athletes and delegates to arrive.

"The arrival of some of the best beach athletes in the world has created a new level of excitement for the Games," ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg said.

"It is now only a matter of days until the start of the Games and the sense of anticipation and enthusiasm amongst all stakeholders is palpable.

"The Games are connecting NOCs with an entirely new set of elite national athletes and providing a global platform to connect these new stars and new sports with a new generation of sports fans.

"I would like to wish the best of luck to all athletes, coaches and officials."

Preliminary rounds in some sports will begin on Friday (October 11), with the Opening Ceremony the following day.

Competition runs until October 16.

2 days to Go for the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games Qatar 2019 from October 12-16. Passion-Excitement-Thrill-Pride-Fun. Welcome to Qatar 2019 #AWBG2019 #qatar2019 #ANOCWorldBeachGames #QATAROLYMPICCOMMITTEE pic.twitter.com/5Vm8BYCmAt — ANOC World Beach Games (@AWBG2019) October 9, 2019

ANOC say over 1,200 athletes from 97 countries will compete in 14 disciplines at the first edition of the Games.

Europe will have the largest representation with 35 countries fielding athletes, while 21 countries from Asia and 19 from the Americas will also participate.

A total of 17 countries from Africa and five from Oceania will also have athletes competing.

The sport programme includes 3×3 basketball, kitefoil racing, open water swimming, aquathlon, karate individual kata, beach wrestling and beach tennis.

Beach soccer, beach handball, beach volleyball, bouldering, skateboarding, waterski jump and wakeboard will also feature.

Action will be split between the Katara and Al Gharafa venues in Doha.

Qatar stepped in to host the inaugural edition of the World Beach Games at short notice in June, after American city San Diego pulled out.

Organisers in California were unable to raise the funds necessary.

Following the Games, the ANOC General Assembly will take place from October 17 to 18.