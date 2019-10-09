Olympic champions Brazil maintained their perfect start to the International Volleyball Federation Men's World Cup with victory over Argentina in Japan.

Brazil, the number one side in the world, despatched their South American rivals 25-19, 25-19, 26-24 at Hiroshima Prefectural Sports Center to earn their sixth straight win of the tournament.

The triumph over Argentina saw Brazil, the only team in the competition with a 100 per cent record, cement their place in top spot on the round-robin leaderboard.

Defending champions the United States sit second on five wins and one defeat after overcoming Iran 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-12.

The US have won every match since suffering a shock loss to Argentina in their opening game.

Poland are third with the same record as the US, after they fought back to beat Russia 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22.

Hosts Japan kept up the pressure on the top three with a comfortable 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 win over Australia.

Japan have four victories and two losses from their first six matches.

A further six matches are due to take place tomorrow.