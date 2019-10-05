Top seeds Indonesia defeated China 3-1 to clinch the mixed team title at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Junior Championships in Kazan.

Indonesia stormed into a 2-0 lead with victories in both the mixed doubles and women's singles matches at Kazan Gymnastics Centre in the Russian city.

Daniel Marthin and Indah Cayha Sari Jamil edged a tight affair in the opening match of the final against Feng Yan Zhe and Lin Fang Ling.

The Indonesians claimed the opening game 21-18 before Feng and Lin levelled the tie.

Marthin and Jamil regained their composure though to seal a 21-18, 18-21, 21-11 triumph.

Putri Kusuma Wardani made it 2-0 to Indonesia but needed three games to do it against Zhou Meng, eventually winning 21-18, 20-22, 21-14.

INDONESIA have become the World Junior Mixed Team Champion FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY!!!



CONGRATULATIONS AND WHAT A FIGHT!!!#WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/eIn29baI2l — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) October 5, 2019

In the men's singles contest Liu Laing recorded a 21-17, 17-21. 22-20 victory to keep China in the hunt for gold.

It was to be a mere consolation for China, though, as Febriana Dwipuli Kusuma and Putri Syaikah secured the World Championship title.

Kusuma and Syaikah lost the first game to Li Yijing and Tan Ning 16-25 but fought back to win the women's doubles match 16-25, 25-23, 21-13.

It meant Leo Rolly Carnando and Marthin did not need to play the deciding rubber, the men's doubles match against Di Zijian and Wang Chang.

The World Junior Championships are due to resume in Russia on Monday (October 7).