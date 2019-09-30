World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue presented an honorary sixth dan black belt certificate to Chiba City Mayor Toshihito Kumagai in recognition of his contribution to the sport.

The Japanese city hosted a World Taekwondo Grand Prix earlier this month and will also host taekwondo during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Choue made the presentation at the Makuhari Messe Hall alongside the Tokyo 2020 Olympic test event this weekend.

The pair discussed how to successfully host Olympic and Paralympic taekwondo competitions at Tokyo 2020 next year.

Next year's Games will be the first time that taekwondo has been on the Paralympic programme.

Toshihito Kumagai was given the award for his services to taekwondo ©WT

"We appreciate your huge support in developing taekwondo," said Choue to Kumagai.

"All the taekwondo family around the world expect to see successful events in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"I am delighted to present the honorary sixth dan black belt certificate to you today."

Kumagai added: "During the Chiba Grand Prix, not only myself, but also about 300 children who watched the World Taekwondo demonstration team's awe-inspiring performance, were hugely delighted.

"We learned the true value of taekwondo.

"We will do our best to be a one of the best events in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games."