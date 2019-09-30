World record holder Eliud Kipchoge has been crowned the winner of the overall men's Abbott World Marathon Majors title for a fourth time.

The Kenyan star broke the world record to win last year's Berlin Marathon and also claimed victory in London in April.

Kipchoge, gold medallist in the marathon at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, finished the season, which starts and ends with the race in the German capital, on 50 points.

Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa was second on a tie-breaker after the race directors chose him ahead of team mate Birhanu Legese.

Kipchoge, who opted not to race in yesterday's Berlin Marathon as he is preparing for another assault at becoming the first athlete to run under two hours in Vienna on October 12, ended nine points ahead of the Ethiopian duo.

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei claimed her first women's title having won the 2018 Chicago Marathon and this year's London Marathon.

Kosgei topped the standings on 50 points, nine in front of Ethiopia's Ruti Aga, while Vivian Cheruiyot was third on 32.

Switzerland's Manuela Schär took the women's wheelchair crown having become the first athlete to win all seven races.

Schär was streets ahead of her fellow racers on 124 points, with American Tatyana McFadden second on 72.

Australia's Madison de Rozario was third after she amassed 51 points.

Daniel Romanchuk of the United States scooped the men's wheelchair prize following his four victories on the circuit, which came in Chicago, New York, Boston and London.

Romanchuk ended the season on 124 points to beat Swiss legend Marcel Hug, second on 98 points, and third-placed athlete Brent Lakatos of Canada.

"Series seven of the Abbott World Marathon Majors has been full of nail-biting finishes, world records and new emerging talent," said executive director Tim Hadzima.

"Congratulations to all our champions.

"Stand-out moments like Kipchoge breaking the world record here in Berlin last September and Manuela Schär winning every race from Berlin to Berlin reinforces the incredible talent that we witness across the series.

"The Abbott World Marathon Majors is a series where the world's best come to compete."