World number one Kento Momata is through to the final of the Badminton World Federation Korea Open, after defeating Parupalli Kashyap in straight sets in the last four.

Japan’s Momata took just 40 minutes to dispose of Kashyap 21-13, 21-15, despite a good start from the 33-year-old Indian, at the Incheon Airport Skydome, South Korea.

Kashyap was also competitive in the second game, with the score locked at 12-12, but Momata showed calmness under pressure to pull away.

In the final he will face Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-chen, who had a much stiffer test in his semi-final.

Chou Tien-chen had to work hard to make the final ©Getty Images

Second-seed Tien-chen lost the first game convincingly to compatriot Wang Tzu-wei, 21-12.

However, the favourite quickly regrouped and took the next two games, 21-13, 21-11.

Tien-chen won the 2018 Super 500 VICTOR Korea Open, so the final promises to be a closely fought contest between the first and second seeds.

In the women’s event, the final has delivered a surprising match-up.

Sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand pulled off a major shock in the semi-finals, defeating third seed Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei.

Intanon won a thrilling first game 21-19, before a more convincing 21-11 scoreline in the second to wrap up her place in the final.

She will face seventh seed He Bingjiao, who was far too strong for Canada’s Michelle Li.

It was a straightforward victory for Bingjiao, 21-9, 21-15.

Both finals take place tomorrow.