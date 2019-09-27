Jamaican teenage sprint star Briana Williams has been given a public reprimand at an Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (IADP) hearing after testing positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide.

The 17-year-old is the current world under-20 champion in the 100 and 200 metres, with a personal best of 10.94sec in the 100m.

She recorded that time at the Jamaican Championships in June, booking her place at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships but also reportedly tested positive for the banned substance.

Williams' representative Emir Crowne claimed the substance was contained in an over-the-counter, cold-and-flu medication given to her by a close relative, but was not listed as an active ingredient, as reported by Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner.

It was also reported that Williams declared the medication on her doping control form while being tested by Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission officials.

She was made aware of the result on July 25.

The IADP has now ruled that Williams "established no significant fault or negligence as she was given tablets by her guardian and had no intentions to cheat in her in-competition sprint event on the 21st June, 2019".

She has therefore been reprimanded but without a period of ineligibility.

The IADP has also recommended Williams undergoes another education programme on the anti-doping rules.

Jamaica's Briana Williams is the current world under-20 champion in the 100 and 200 metres ©Getty Images

Despite escaping a ban, Jamaica Observer reported that Williams will not make her senior national debut at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, beginning today.

It was thought there would not be enough time for Williams to compete in Qatar's capital even if she was cleared, but the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) opted to name her in their squad.

"It's okay," said Ato Boldon, Williams' coach, to the Jamaica Observer.

"She's been exonerated and that's the main thing - she'll be back.

"The panel did its job in considering the scientific evidence and expert testimony that it heard.

"I am relieved for Briana, who has shown amazing resilience at her age.

"I just spoke to her and she was crying happy tears."

Boldon, of Trinidad and Tobago, was the men's 100m Olympic silver medalist at Sydney 2000 and faced a similar situation to Williams in 2001.

He tested positive for the stimulant ephedrine but was only given a warning, as the substance can be found in many over-the-counter remedies.