By Daniel Etchells in Pattaya
IWF World Championships: Final day of competition
Timeline
- 3 hours ago: IWF World Championships come to an end
- 3 hours ago: Final medal standings confirmed
- 4 hours ago: Talakhadze clinches men's over-109kg triple before smashing own clean and jerk and total world records
- 4 hours ago: Talakhadze secures men's over-109kg snatch gold medal before breaking own world record
- 6 hours ago: Li seals hat-trick of women's over-87kg titles before breaking clean and jerk and total world records
- 7 hours ago: China's Li strikes gold in women's over-87kg snatch as Kashirina finishes second
- 9 hours ago: Asaad finishes first in men's over-109kg B session clean and jerk and total standings
- 9 hours ago: Syria's Asaad tops men's over-109kg B session snatch standings
- 10 hours ago: Men's over-109kg and women's over-87kg to take centre stage on final day
