Olympic and Paralympic sponsor Bridgestone have unveiled designs for buses and bus-stops at the Tokyo 2020 Athletes' Village which will allow easier access to transport.

The tyre and rubber manufacturer have worked with a collaborative group in Japan on a new kerbstone design which allows buses to pull in closer to stops at the new Village.

The kerbshave a specially designed slope which lessens wear and vibration on tyres, meaning a much smaller gap between kerb and the bus doors, allowing disabled passengers much easier access.

The new system was first introduced in Japan in Okayama in June this year, and will be unveiled in Tokyo when the Athletes' Village is officially opened.

The kerbs at the Tokyo 2020 Athletes' Village have a specially designed slope which lessens wear and vibration on tyres, meaning a much smaller gap between curb and the bus doors ©Tokyo 2020

The Village is scheduled to open in February next year.

Bridgestone revealed nearly 1,300 feet of the new kerb design will be built in Tokyo ahead of the Games next summer, and has worked well in tests.

"Bridgestone was founded on a mission of serving society, and we bring that to life every day through our efforts to improve how people move, live, work and play," Masaaki Tsuya, chief executive officer of Bridgestone Corporation, said.

"We have some of the world’s top experts in tire and rubber science committed to solving the evolving needs and challenges of a world in constant motion.

"Through projects like this, we’re focused on leveraging our vast knowledge to help create advanced solutions that remove barriers and increase accessibility for all people."