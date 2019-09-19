By Daniel Etchells in Pattaya
IWF World Championships: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 7 hours ago: Second day of medal action concludes
- 7 hours ago: Li clinches hat-trick of men's 61kg gold medals and breaks total world record
- 8 hours ago: Li claims men's 61kg snatch gold medal before breaking world record
- 10 hours ago: Jiang beats Hou to women's 49kg clean and jerk and total gold medals as overall world record is broken again
- 10 hours ago: Hou breaks own total world record in women's 49kg
- 11 hours ago: China's Hou beats compatriot Jiang to women's 49kg snatch gold medal but misses out on world record
- 13 hours ago: Malaysia's Muhamad prevails in men's 61kg B session clean and jerk and total
- 14 hours ago: Georgia's Berdelidze holds on for first place in men's 61kg B session snatch
- 15 hours ago: King triumphs overall in women's 49kg B session as Toua tops clean and jerk standings
- 16 hours ago: Brazil's Rosa Figueiredo wins women's 49kg B session snatch
- 16 hours ago: Basami becomes first-ever Iranian woman to compete at IWF World Championships
- 17 hours ago: Women's 49kg and men's 61kg events take centre stage on day two
